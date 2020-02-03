Minnesota Democrats announce legislation to decriminalize fare evasion on public transit

article

Minnesota Democrats say they plan to introduce a bill in the next legislative session that would decriminalize fare evasion on public transportation in the state.

House leaders and transportation officials announced their plans at a press conference Monday morning. They said the bill is designed to improve rider experience, safety and financial responsibility for public transit users statewide.

The bill has two parts. First, it reduces fare evasion from a misdemeanor crime—on par with assault and DWI—to a petty misdemeanor crime similar to a parking ticket.

Second, the bill creates a “transit ambassador program” aimed at creating a more equitable system for all Minnesotans using public transit.

“As our transit grows in Minnesota, as we continue to grow it, it has become clear the system is not working on handling fares, on the system for collecting fare citations, and making sure that system works for all Minnesotans, we believe we have to have a fair transit system, Rep. Brad Tabke, who represents District 55A in Shakopee, said.

Lawmakers said the goal of the transit ambassadors is to be ever-present on buses and light rail so all passengers have access to those resources.