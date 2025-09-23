Minnesota companies could feel impact of new visa fee

The Brief President Trump announced an extra $100,000 fee for H-1B visa applications. In 2025, Minnesota companies used the program to hire more than 3,600 employees. The additional six-figure fee will be cost prohibitive for many companies, an immigration attorney said.



President Donald Trump’s decision to slap an extra $100,000 fee on applications for visas for foreign workers could have dramatic consequences in Minnesota, an immigration attorney said.

New visa fee could hamper ability to hire foreign workers

What we know:

President Trump announced on Friday that he planned to impose an additional $100,000 fee on H-1B visa applications. The new policy took effect on Sunday.

The fee, which companies pay when they hire foreign workers, is in addition to the filing fee, which is $215. But involving an attorney can increase to total cost to as much as $6,000. The administration said the new fee does not apply to those who already have a visa.

Why it's happening:

In his proclamation outlining the policy change, President Trump said the program "has been deliberately exploited to replace, rather than supplement, American workers with lower-paid, lower-skilled labor." He also noted that "the large-scale replacement of American workers through systemic abuse of the program has undermined both our economic and national security."

What we don't know:

It is unclear whether the fee will apply if someone who already holds a visa gets another job. The process for paying the fee is also unclear.

What is an H-1B visa?

Dig deeper:

The Immigration Act of 1990 created the H-1B visa program, which allows companies to hire foreign workers with specialized skills on a temporary basis. The workers must have a bachelor’s degree or its equivalent. The purpose is to allow companies to hire employees that are difficult to find in the United States. There are about 700,000 H-1B visa holders here now. The visas are valid for three years and may be renewed once.

New policy could hurt rural health care access

What an attorney says:

"These are areas where sometimes the patients are having to drive hours to get the care that they need right now because there aren’t physicians – primary care physicians or specialists – in their community, and this is really the only way – this H-1B program – is really the only way to get those physicians in those communities," said Matthew Webster, a senior immigration attorney at the Minneapolis-based firm Fredrikson.

Minnesota companies hire thousands of foreign workers each year

By the numbers:

In 2025, Minnesota companies used the program to hire more than 3,600 foreign employees. The top five H-1B employers were US Bank, Optum, Mayo Clinic, Medtronic and University of Minnesota. US Bank topped the list, with 598 foreign workers hired in 2025.

The other side:

None of the top five H-1B employers in Minnesota responded to a request for comment.