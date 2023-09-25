Minnesota cities with the worst drivers: List

article

According to a recent study, Minnesota ranks 23rd in the U.S. for distracted driving. The study looked at data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and found that Minnesota had 1,843 fatal crashes from 2017 to 2021, with 7% involving a distracted driver.

With that, data researchers determined which Minnesota cities had the best and worst drivers.

Worst drivers in Minnesota:

Maplewood Oakdale St. Louis Park Austin Minnetonka Faribault Elk River Lino Lakes Andover Savage

Best drivers in Minnesota: