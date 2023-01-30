Minnesota boy, 13, wins truck after hauling in huge walleye

He's not old enough to drive but a Minnesota boy took home a truck during the Brainerd Jaycees Ice Fishing Extravaganza this past weekend.

According to the competition, the boy won the truck during the 33rd annual event on Saturday.

Officials say 13-year-old Zac Padrnos reeled in a 9.45-pound Walleye from about 50 feet of water on Gull Lake Saturday afternoon. The winning fish gave Padrnos the choice between a Ford F-150 or a GMC Canyon. He ended up taking the Ford.

Overall, officials say an estimated 12,000 people took part in Brainerd Jaycees Ice Fishing Extravaganza.