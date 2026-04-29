Minnesota being sued by tech lobbyist group over social media warning label law

The Brief The State of Minnesota is being sued by the giant tech lobbyist group, NetChoice, over a new law that would require a warning label on social media apps. NetChoice is arguing that the state is attempting to control free speech. The new law, which is set to start on July 1, 2026, would require social media apps to have a mental health warning pop-up that users cannot turn off.



Big tech lobbyist group, NetChoice, is suing the State of Minnesota over a social media warning label law, arguing that it would hinder free speech.

Minnesota sued over new social media law

What the lawsuit argues:

NetChoice is suing Minnesota, specifically Attorney General Keith Ellison and the commissioner of the Minnesota Department of Health Dr. Brooke Cunningham.

The lawsuit is over a new state law that would require social media platforms to have a government-written warning pop-up about the mental health risks that come with social media usage.

NetChoice argues that this discourages Minnesotans from using social media apps, and promotes the state’s "controversial views on social media."

The lobbyist group also argues that the law forces companies to say the government’s message, even if they disagree, which they say is "a direct violation of the First Amendment."

NetChoice is asking the courts to block the law from taking effect, declare it unconstitutional and not allow officials to enforce it.

What they're saying:

"Minnesota cannot place conditions on the right to publish lawful speech. But that is exactly what this law does. In order to disseminate speech in Minnesota, websites must now parrot the State’s views about social media’s alleged harms. That’s unconstitutional. It doesn’t matter whether it’s a billboard, newspaper, or website; the government can’t force publishers to disseminate its propaganda," said Paul Taske, Co-Director of the NetChoice Litigation Center regarding the lawsuit.

The Minnesota Attorney General’s Office says it is reviewing the lawsuit.

FOX 9 reached out to the Minnesota Department of Health for comment, but have not heard back at the time of this publishing.

Social media warning label law

The backstory:

Gov. Tim Walz signed the social media warning label into law in 2025, and it is set to take effect in July 2026.

The law could require social media companies to instill a warning message every time a user logged into an app or a website. The message would warn against the negative mental health effects of social media.

Users would not be able to turn off the warning permanently. Companies cannot bypass or hide it, and don’t have a say on what the message would say.

The Minnesota Department of Health shared examples of what the warning message could be, such as "Warning: Social media use may negatively impact your mental health. Feeling anxious?" or "Warning: Many images are edited and may affect your self-esteem and mood. Try not to compare yourself to unreal images. There is help: Call/text 988 or visit 988Lifeline.org "