Minnesota BCA processes nearly 15,000 criminal fingerprints in July, a record

The Minnesota BCA processed a record number of criminal fingerprints this summer during the month of July, the agency says.

According to the BCA’s twitter account, 14,954 sets of criminal fingerprints were processed in July, which was the highest number in the agency’s history.

The agency uses fingerprints to link criminals to crimes and to identify individuals in the justice system. Additionally, fingerprinting is used for civil purposes such as employment, housing and licensure.