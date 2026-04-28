Minnesota Aurora home games on TV on FOX 9+, streaming in 2026

The Brief FOX 9 will broadcast six Minnesota Aurora games on FOX 9+ and streaming on FOX LOCAL this season. You can download FOX LOCAL on your TV and for your phone to watch the games. Minnesota Aurora FC opens the 2026 season at 7 p.m. on May 21 against Rochester FC at TCO Stadium.



Minnesota Aurora FC and FOX 9 are partnering for the fourth straight season, giving Aurora fans a chance to watch every home game during the 2026 season on local television and streaming.

Minnesota Aurora FC home games on FOX 9+

What we know:

Minnesota Aurora FC announced its fourth season partnering with FOX 9, letting fans watch home games for free.

The 2026 season kicks off with the home opener at 7 p.m. on Thursday, May 21 against Rochester FC at TCO Stadium, airing on FOX 9+ and streaming on the FOX LOCAL app. FOX 9+ is available on major cable and satellite providers, as well as streaming services like Hulu with LiveTV, Sling TV, Tubi, FuboTV and YouTube TV.

Fans can also stream matches live on FOX9.com, the FOX 9 YouTube page and various FAST channels.

"Our partnership with FOX 9 helps more people be part of Aurora with free access to our home games," said Saara Hassoun, President of Minnesota Aurora FC. "That reach matters for a club like ours, and we’re excited to keep building on it."

In addition to TV coverage, FOX 9’s mobile and connected TV streaming app, FOX LOCAL, will make it even easier for fans to watch live from anywhere.

FOX 9+ broadcast schedule for Minnesota Aurora

FOX 9+ will broadcast Minnesota Aurora FC home games for the 2026 season. All Aurora home games will be played at TCO Stadium in Eagan, home of the Minnesota Vikings. Here's a look at the schedule:

7 p.m. Thursday, May 21: Aurora vs Rochester FC

Rally Madison FC - 7 p.m. Thursday, June 4

RKC Third Coast — 4 p.m. Saturday, June 6

Edgewater Castle — 7 p.m. Friday, June 12

Sioux Falls City FC — 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 17

River Light FC - 4 p.m. Saturday, June 20

All games will be produced for the fifth year by Eagan TV, with Jake Griffith returning as play-by-play announcer for his fourth season.

Why you should care:

This expanded partnership means more fans can watch Minnesota Aurora FC for free, whether on TV or streaming.

Marian Davey, Senior Vice President and General Manager of KMSP and WFTC, said, "FOX 9+ is your ticket to local sports. We’re proud to serve our community by expanding free access to Minnesota Aurora FC matches, giving fans more ways than ever to watch TV and streaming on FOX LOCAL Minnesota."

About Minnesota Aurora FC

Dig deeper:

Founded in 2021, Minnesota Aurora is women-led and community-owned by more than 5,000 people in 19 countries and all 50 states. The club’s mission is to develop the next generation of women’s soccer talent both on and off the field.

Minnesota Aurora’s commitment to accessibility and community engagement continues to grow, with this partnership helping to bring local soccer to a wider audience.

How to watch FOX 9+

FOX 9+ is available over-the-air for free. Here's where you can find it:

Over-the-air channel 9.2

Comcast channel 10/807

DirecTV channel 29

DISH channel 29

Spectrum channel 10

Mediacom channel 10/803

How to watch FOX 9, Minnesota Aurora games on FOX LOCAL

FOX 9 is available to watch for free on Roku, Amazon FireTV, Apple TV, Google Android TV and Vizio with the FOX LOCAL app. FOX LOCAL is free 24/7 live streaming, breaking news, live video, weather forecasts, traffic reports and in-depth reporting on sports, politics, health and more.

With FOX LOCAL, you can watch FOX 9 locally produced programming live on your TV without cable or a TV provider – 100% FREE. Please note, FOX network programming, including NFL games, is not available on the FOX LOCAL app. Here’s how you can stream FOX network programming.