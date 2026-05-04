The Brief A 19-year-old man is charged with multiple felonies after allegedly fleeing police in a stolen car and causing a crash in Minneapolis on Friday, May 1. Three people, including a state trooper and two passengers, were hospitalized with serious injuries. The defendant is in custody and bail is set at $250,000.



A Minneapolis man faces felony charges after police say he drove a stolen car, fled officers and crashed into a State Patrol vehicle, seriously injuring three people.

State trooper hit by stolen car

What we know:

Thailand Taiwan Hawkins faces five charges in connection with the incident: two counts of criminal vehicular operation causing substantial bodily harm, one count of fleeing police in a vehicle, one count of receiving stolen property and one count of criminal vehicular operation causing bodily harm.

According to charges filed in Hennepin County Court, officers responded to a stolen vehicle report after a man discovered his car missing on Friday, May 1. A witness told police they saw two teenagers break into a red Hyundai and drive away. Officers found parts matching the stolen car at the scene.

The complaint states that evening, Ramsey County Sheriff's deputies spotted the stolen vehicle and tried to stop it. The car did not pull over, and instead fled at high speed. Officers ended their pursuit after the vehicle entered Minneapolis, but a State Patrol helicopter continued tracking it. The car ran a stop sign at Aldrich and 46th Street at about 80 mph with no headlights on, and crashed into a State Patrol car, pinning a trooper inside.

The complaint states the suspect, identified as Hawkins, ran from the car but was caught by police nearby. Two passengers were trapped in the car and taken to the hospital. Police say Hawkins admitted in a post-Miranda statement that "it is fun to drive around in stolen vehicles." On jail calls, he also said police "didn't know he was the driver."

Crash leaves 3 injured

Why you should care:

The complaint states the state trooper suffered a fractured right fibula and left scapula.

A passenger in Hawkins' car had a compound leg fracture, and a significant brain bleed, while another passenger was hospitalized with neck pain.

The complaint states Hawkins was booked into the Ramsey County Jail, and authorities consider him a "significant danger to public safety." Bail is set at $250,000.

What we don't know:

Police have not released updates on the victims' current conditions or whether additional charges may be filed.