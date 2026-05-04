Brooklyn Center police shoot dog after animal attacks officers during arrest

The Brief Brooklyn Center police say they fatally shot a dog who attacked two officers during an arrest Sunday morning. It happened while police responded to a theft and trespassing call at a Speedway gas station on Brooklyn Boulevard. A man with two arrest warrants resisted before being taken into custody, and two officers were injured.



A man’s attempt to avoid arrest at a Speedway store Sunday morning ended with two officers injured and his dog fatally shot after a struggle.

Brooklyn Center police shoot dog after attack

What we know:

Brooklyn Center police arrived at a Speedway on Brooklyn Boulevard at about 10:45 a.m. Sunday after reports of a man trespassing with an unleashed dog inside the store. The man initially cooperated with police, but when officers discovered he had two outstanding arrest warrants, police say he tried to leave and resisted arrest.

Authorities say during a struggle, the man used his dog and a skateboard to block officers from detaining him. Officers attempted several less lethal methods to gain control, but they didn't work.

The situation escalated when the dog attacked two officers, prompting one officer to fire a gun and strike the dog. The dog was rushed to an emergency veterinarian, but did not survive.

The man was taken to a hospital for treatment, and booked into Hennepin County Jail.

Two officers suffered injuries during the struggle, but are expected to return to duty. The incident is under review by the department.

Incident under review

Police say the use of force and the circumstances leading up to the shooting are being reviewed as part of standard procedure.

What we don't know:

Police have not released the man’s name or details about his arrest warrants. Additional information about the officers’ injuries and the review process has not been provided.