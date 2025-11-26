Minnesota arm-wrestling champ tries hand at movie-making with 'The Rock'

The Brief As a world champion, Jeff Dabe of Stacy, Minnesota has a firm grip on arm wrestling. Now he is using his natural assets to make a big impression on the silver screen. Dabe was invited by the director of the movie The Smashing Machine to visit the set and meet Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson last year.



The professional arm wrestler says director Benny Safdie follows him on social media and had been trying for a while to figure out what movie to put him in.

'It was great'

As someone who's been referred to as a real-life "Wreck-It Ralph," perhaps it's no surprise Jeff Dabe would land a cameo in a movie called The Smashing Machine.

"I was very nervous about it. Yeah, 'cause it's all new to me. I mean I'd done some little stuff but never a bigger movie, behind the scenes and so I was very nervous," said Dabe.

Experience of a lifetime

In the recently released biopic, Dwayne Johnson portrays wrestler and mixed martial artist Mark Kerr, as he struggles with addiction and the psychological toll of the sport.

Dabe says the film's director Benny Safdie invited him to visit the set in New Mexico last year, where he not only got the meet The Rock, but also shoot a scene with him.

"It was very cool. It kinda throws you off 'cause he has hair and he's got makeup and stuff to make him look more like Mark Kerr. You kinda know it's him but it kinda throws you off a little bit.

But he was very nice. Thanked me for coming down and all that," said Dabe.

Unfortunately, Dabe's scene ended up on the cutting room floor because Safdie didn't know how to fit it in the film, but Dabe did face off against the director in an arm wrestling match, which of course, Dabe won hands down.

"It was kind of a love-hate thing. It kinda takes a little pressure off me worrying about watching the movie and stuff." said Dabe.

‘I got a to learn a little bit’

Dabe also shot a social media campaign for Ugly Estates Wine which is co-owned by Ryan Reynolds.

But despite hobnobbing with the stars Dabe says he has no plans to go Hollywood just yet.

"I'm just still gonna be me. I guess that's what got me where I'm at, so why change?" said Dabe.