Minnesota AG pushes to preserve Obamacare ahead of Supreme Court fight

Minnesota is one of 20 states pushing to preserve the Affordable Care Act before a Supreme Court fight about it later this year.

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison talked about the ACA, also known as Obamacare, in a conference call Wednesday.

“If this particular bill is struck down, it will put Minnesotans at risk,” he said. “More than 2,300,000 Minnesotans have pre-existing conditions and will be put at risk or charged an unaffordable premium or being denied coverage all together.”

The Supreme Court is expected to hear a case originally brought by the state of Texas saying the ACA is unconstitutional.

Minnesota’s brief argues the ACA as amended by congress, “May encourage Americans to buy health insurance, but it does not require anyone to do anything. Congress does not exceed its constitutional authority by creating such a provision.”

The Supreme Court is expected to take up the case this fall.