Minnesota 9-11 Tribute Concert forced to cancel, looking ahead to next year

article

Minnesota 9-11 Tribute will not hold a concert at the Lake Harriet Bandshell in Minneapolis this year due to the lack of volunteers and donations, the organization said on Facebook in late August.

The post, written by Minnesota 9-11 Tribute Chair Mary Middleton, said "with great regret and very heavy hearts" it had to cancel the concert for 2023, noting "without volunteers and donations, nonprofits can not exist — COVID hurt all of us also, but many people seem to have stopped volunteering, found other things to do and yes, some people have said they ‘Just want to forget about it happening’ and 'Why don't we stop trying to make people remember?'"

"That is very sad to hear for us," the post continues, noting the concert has also become about honoring and thanking Minnesota first responders.

While this year's event is canceled, Minnesota 9-11 Tribute says it will plan for next year and see what brings the years after — "and make it a really big one for the 25th anniversary in 2026."

The nonprofit is seeking volunteers and donations for next year, noting they start planning in January.