Minneapolis offering 1,000 trees in lottery to boost city's canopy

The Minneapolis Health Department partnered with Tree Trust and is offering 1,000 trees to Minneapolis property owners to help build the city's tree canopy.

All Minneapolis property owners can enter a lottery, and if selected, owners can purchase up to two $30 shade or evergreen trees. Owners need to enter into the tree lottery by March 31, if selected owners will receive an email in April with information on how to order a tree. Trees can be picked up from May 18-19.

The City of Minneapolis is encouraging property owners in the Green Zone to enter. Green Zones in Minneapolis have high levels of environmental pollution. To find out the location of Green Zones and more information, click here.

Trees will range in size from 3 to 8 feet tall and weigh around 20–40 pounds. Only Minneapolis property owners can enter, including rental property owners.

To register for the lottery, click here.

In 2023, more than 1,500 trees were sold.