Minneapolis students hold rallies, call for gun control

Dozens of high school students marched through south Minneapolis on Friday to call for gun control, an effort organized by gun control advocates in the aftermath of the Annunciation Catholic Church shooting.

Students rally, call for stricter gun laws

What we know:

Dozens of students gathered outside Washburn High School in south Minneapolis on Friday to call for gun control. The demonstrators then marched to nearby Lynnhurst Park, where they held another rally.

What they're saying:

"Every day, I walk to school with the fear in the back of my mind that I will not survive," said Anna Hoofer, 16.

"It’s always been like adults of kids being like, ‘Hey, I don’t like kids to get shot,’" said Kenneth McCraley Jr., 16. "But now the kids are saying, ‘I don’t want to get shot,’ and that means something."

"We can get an assault weapons ban done, a ban on high-capacity magazines," said State Rep. Emma Greenman, DFL of Minneapolis. "These are the weapons that are hurting and leading to these mass casualty events. We know what to do. We just need to do it."

What's next:

Gov. Tim Walz has said he plans to call a special session of the state legislature to address gun violence.