Minneapolis stabbing at party leaves 1 man dead

Minneapolis police say they are investigating a stabbing that left one man dead early Sunday morning.

The victim, a 31-year-old man, was reportedly stabbed multiple times before he died at the hospital.

Police say 911 callers reported hearing screaming around 3:15 a.m. at a party that was happening inside a home in the 3400 block of Penn Avenue North.

Investigators believe "an altercation" there led to the fatal stabbing.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner is expected to identify the victim and his official cause of death at a later date.

The incident is reportedly still being investigated and anyone with information on the stabbing is asked to contact CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or submit information electronically.