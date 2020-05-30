Minneapolis, St. Paul residents clean up after another night of riots, fires

Image 1 of 5 ▼ A Wells Fargo branch was set on fire Friday night in south Minneapolis.

As the curfew lifted at 6 a.m. Saturday in Minneapolis, many residents awoke to more destruction as crowds continued to riot following the death of George Floyd.

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz activated the entire National Guard Saturday to respond to the violence. The Department of Public Safety said shots were fired at law enforcement officers and IEDs were thrown at them as units moved into control crowds that gathered outside Minneapolis' Fifth Precinct late Friday night.

Crowds set fire to O'Reilly Auto Parts near 36th Street and Nicollet Avenue, as well as a nearby post office. They also damaged a Wells Fargo branch and a Family Dollar store.

A local auto shop owner said he learned his building was on fire when a friend called him. He said he's not sure if he will be able to reopen.

"We all live in fear," he said.

Residents are using this weekend to help clean up Minneapolis and St. Paul, and find ways to donate food and essentials to those who have lost their stores and resources. For more information on how to help, click here.

Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was charged Friday in connection to Floyd's death.