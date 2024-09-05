2 Minneapolis shootings in an hour kill 1 person, injure 2 women

The Brief Overnight shootings within an hour of each other left one man dead and two women injured. The shooting near East 19th Street and First Avenue is the same location as the fatal shooting Tuesday night. No arrests have been made in either shooting.



Minneapolis police are investigating two separate overnight shootings that left two women injured and a man dead.

The first shooting

At approximately 10:30 p.m., officers responded to shots fired near East 19th Street and First Avenue. Police found evidence of a shooting, including bullet casings and damaged vehicles, but no victims were at the scene.

A short time later, police said two women showed up separately at the hospital with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds related to the incident.

Police are working to determine what led up to the shooting, but Wednesday night’s shooting happened in the same location where a man was shot and killed on Tuesday night.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Minneapolis police investigating a shooting at East 19th Street. From: FOX 9

The second shooting

The second shooting happened just before midnight near 14th and Portland Avenue South. Responding officers found a man with life-threatening injuries, and he was ultimately pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are still working to determine what led up to the shooting, but the preliminary investigation suggests there may have been an argument when someone pulled out a gun and shot at the victim.

Police believe the gunman fled on foot, and so far, no arrests have been made.

This was the sixth homicide in Minneapolis in the past five days, according to police.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Minneapolis Police investigating a fatal shooting on Portland Avenue South. From: FOX 9

What they’re saying

"This is a level of tragedy that is extremely concerning. It’s unacceptable. As you can probably hear, there are families shattered every time one of these happens," Minneapolis Police Sgt. Garrett Parten told reporters on Wednesday as a woman was heard wailing in the background. "We are concerned as well, frustrated with this level of violence. We’re doing everything we can to address it and to pinpoint those who are causing the most harm in these communities, and finding them and holding them accountable."

What we don’t know

Few details about both shootings were immediately available as the cases remain under investigation.

Police did not share further information about the injured victims. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office will release the man's identity along with the cause and manner of death.

So far, no arrests have been made in either shooting.