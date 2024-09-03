Minneapolis shooting declared homicide by police Tuesday evening
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Police are investigating a shooting in the Stevens Square neighborhood of Minneapolis on Tuesday night as a homicide.
What we know
According to Minneapolis Police Department (MPD) Chief Brian O’Hara, around 7 p.m. police received a call about shots fired near East 19th Street, between Nicollet and 1st avenues.
Responding officers found a man in his 20s who appeared to be suffering from gunshot wounds. He was declared dead at the scene by medical personnel, according to O'Hara.
Police believe there was a group of people on the block prior to the shooting, when an altercation occurred between the victim and another that led up to the incident.
What we don't know
An investigation remains ongoing, and police say they will continue to follow leads regarding who might have fired the shots.