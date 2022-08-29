Minneapolis Service Center closed Tuesday due to outage caused by storms

The Minneapolis Service Center is closed after an outage is preventing them from providing some key services.

The center at 505 Fourth Avenue was impacted by outages caused by the weekend storms, the city says.

The city says the outage is preventing them from processing everything from license and permit applications to police reports. The outage, however, isn't impacting 911 dispatch operations, the city added.

It's unclear how long it will take the city to restore the services.