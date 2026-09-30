Minneapolis school closures: Parents push back at first listening session over district's plans

The Brief Minneapolis school officials held the first of several listening sessions with parents over plans to close more than a dozen schools. The district is facing a nearly $40 million budget shortfall but said the proposed closures are not about cutting costs. Parents raised concerns about student well-being and the potential impact on home values.



Minneapolis school officials hosted a forum with parents Wednesday night to hear their concerns about plans to close more than a dozen schools, and people did not hold back.

What's driving the potential closures

What we know:

The district is staring down a nearly $40 million budget shortfall, but officials said the proposed school closures have nothing to do with saving money. Instead, the district said closing schools would allow it to put more money toward students and staff.

Officials are considering three options and plan to vote in November.

Skepticism in the room:

Several parents and homeowners filled the auditorium at Camden High School to share their concerns about the potential closures. The district plans to hold additional sessions in the coming days.

What parents are saying:

The concerns ranged from how the closures would affect day-to-day life to what they could mean for property values.

One person in the crowd pushed back hard on the district, saying: "Stop the BS. Stop y’all playing in our face, and we're not fitting to keep taking y’all playing in our face. And I'm tired of y’all talking about what y’all going to do for everybody else's kids but our Black kids."

Another attendee raised concerns about what larger schools could mean for students. "There is no just way to get through the day, no matter how loving the teacher is, no matter how wonderful the administrator is, to get through the day in a way that is regulating to the nervous system for the children," she said.

Home values also came up, with one person asking the district directly: "If there is not a school within walking distance, which is a quarter of a mile from your house, your home value goes down 30%. I want to know if that's true."