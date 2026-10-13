Minneapolis school closure: Superintendent says no schools closing this year

The Brief Minneapolis school leaders may back away from a proposal to close more than a dozen schools. The superintendent said no schools should close at this time, according to FOX 9. A City Council resolution calling for a delay still heads to a full council vote Thursday, though it may not be needed.



A major Minneapolis school closure proposal appeared to change direction during a public meeting Tuesday night.

Minneapolis school closure plan shifts

What we know:

Minneapolis Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Lisa Sayles-Adams started Tuesday's board meeting by saying she recommends that no schools close at this time.

It's still unclear whether that was final, or whether some kind of vote could still happen.

Possible Minneapolis school closures

The backstory:

District officials had proposed to close up to 12 schools as they're staring down a nearly $40 million budget shortfall, but other officials said the proposed school closures have nothing to do with saving money. Instead, the district said closing schools would allow it to put more money toward students and staff.

Officials are considering three options and plan to vote in November.

City Council response takes shape

What they're saying:

"I've had conversations with school board members this morning talking about tonight's meeting and that they might be making a big announcement around the resolution that we're bringing forward today. So I wanted to continue moving it forward, but also with the possibility that, I also may be withdrawing it at a later date if things go a certain way tonight at the meeting," said Minneapolis City Council Member LaTrisha Vetaw before Tuesday night's meeting.

Tuesday night's school board meeting appeared to be moving in a different direction because of community concerns. A committee also passed the resolution through for a full council vote Thursday, though it may not be necessary.

Council members were passionate about the issue and planned to ask school board members to delay the vote on school closures. There was an earlier heads-up that something was changing with the school board.

"I wanted to coauthor this because, a lot of parents and families and educators in my, in my area in south Minneapolis are really, upset about this plan, particularly the closing of Field Elementary," said Council Member Soren Stevenson.

What we don't know:

It is still unclear whether the school board considers the closure proposal over, or whether a vote could still happen.