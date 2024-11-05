Minneapolis school board: Greta Callahan wins seat

Along with deciding on a major funding ballot question, Minneapolis voters also decided on four school board seats on Election Day.

What we know

Four seats were up for grabs on Tuesday, including seats held by incumbents Vice Chair Kim Ellison (At Large), Sharon El-Amin (District 2), and Adriana Cerrillo (District 4). Both El-Amin and Cerrillo were running unopposed.

Maybe the most recognizable face outside the incumbents for voters is Greta Callahan, who was vying for the open District 6 seat. Callahan is the former president of the Minneapolis Federation of Teachers and represented the union during its 2022 strike.

In the race, she defeated fellow educator Lara Bergman.

The results

At Large: Kim Ellison wins

District 2: Sharon El-Amin wins

District 4: Adriana Cerrillo wins

District 6: Greta Callahan wins

Other districts

You can click here to find results for other school board races across the state.