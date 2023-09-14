Minneapolis residents on edge as judge sends neighborhood burglar back home

The Jordan neighborhood in North Minneapolis is counting the days until a man convicted of burglary is finally sent to prison. Residents are on edge because the man was sent home by a judge to serve house arrest as he awaits sentencing.

In October of 2021, Travis Joseph confronted a burglar in his Knox Avenue North garage at three in the morning. The man who threatened Joseph was later identified as 57-year-old Nathaniel Moore Jr.

Moore was later caught and convicted for that burglary and another where police caught him in the home. Moore's criminal history shows even more cases – and now he's back home.

"All the neighbors are on edge, peeking out the window wondering if something is going to happen," says Joseph.

When Moore pled guilty in early September, a judge sent the suspect home to await sentencing. He is on electronic home monitoring in the same neighborhood he targeted.

"Just fear that he could come back and say, 'Hey, you guys got me in here. I might not get out; I’m coming for you,' you know what I mean?" adds Joseph.

Even the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office objected to Moore’s release into the community. The burglar is set to head to prison after his guilty plea but neighbors are nervous he'll re-offend – or not show up for court, which he has done before.

"He has nothing to lose, and that’s the concern of the neighbors. It’s like, 'Oh my God, he’s around the corner,'" says Joseph.

Moore is set to appear in court on Sept. 20 for sentencing and is expected to get three years behind bars.