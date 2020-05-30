Minneapolis residents clean up after another night of riots, fires

Image 1 of 5 ▼ A Wells Fargo branch was set on fire Friday night in south Minneapolis.

As the curfew lifted at 6 a.m. Saturday in Minneapolis, many residents awoke to more destruction as crowds continued to riot following the death of George Floyd.

The Minnesota National Guard activated 1,000 more service members in response to the violence, and the Department of Public Safety said shots were fired at law enforcement officers as units moved into control crowds that have gathered outside Minneapolis' Fifth Precinct late Friday night.

Crowds set fire to O'Reilly Auto Parts near 36th Street and Nicollet Avenue, as well as a nearby post office. They also damaged a Wells Fargo branch and a Family Dollar store.

A local auto shop owner said he learned his building was on fire when a friend called him. He said he's not sure if he will be able to reopen.

"We all live in fear," he said.

Meanwhile, the Minnesota National Guard remained at Chicago Avenue and East Lake Street Saturday morning as crews continued putting out fires.

Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was charged Friday in connection to Floyd's death in his custody.