How Minneapolis plans to keep 911 lines working during Derek Chauvin trial

Minneapolis officials say they are preparing the city’s 911 dispatch centers to handle possible higher-than-normal call volumes during the Derek Chauvin trial.

In a news conference Thursday morning, city staff said it has adjusted staffing schedules to help with anticipated 911 demand and has secured a temporary backup facility with more dispatchers to answer phone lines.

If all Minneapolis phone lines are tied up, the calls will be forwarded to other dispatch centers in the area. A dedicated radio channel has been setup so those other 911 centers can directly communicate with Minneapolis officials during the trial.

City staff also announced it would be reaching out to the public to promote its 311 number, which is intended for non-emergency use. For emergencies requiring police, fire or EMS response, 911 is still the appropriate channel.

The Derek Chauvin trial begins Monday. The entire trial will be broadcast live on FOX 9 and streaming at fox9.com/live and the FOX 9 App.