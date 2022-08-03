Minneapolis Police: Man shot, killed inside tent near 29th and Nicollet

A man in his 40s was shot and killed near 29th Street West and Nicollet Avenue Tuesday evening, according to the Minneapolis Police Department.

MPD says it responded to a report of gunfire around 10:25 p.m. and found the victim unresponsive, suffering from life-threatening injuries, inside a tent.

Police say they provided medical aid until EMTs arrived. An ambulance then took the victim to the hospital where he later died.

No arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing.