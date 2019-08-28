Minneapolis Police looking for suspect who robbed a Wells Fargo

article

Minneapolis Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a bank robbery suspect who robbed a Wells Fargo on 34th Avenue South before 10 a.m. Aug. 12.

According to a release from Minneapolis Police, the adult male threatened Wells Fargo staff with a weapon that was never seen.

Police say he is possibly mixed race, 5 feet, 5 inches tall, mid 20s to late 30s with facial hair at the time of the robbery.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Tips may also be submitted electronically at www.crimestoppersmn.org. All Tips are anonymous and persons providing information leading to an arrest may be eligible for a financial reward.