Minneapolis police investigating after gunfire caught on doorbell camera

Minneapolis police are investigating after doorbell cameras captured a person with a gun and recorded several gunshots on North Sheridan Avenue in broad daylight on Wednesday morning.

What happened:

Doorbell camera video shows a person in a gray sedan pull up behind a house on North Sheridan Avenue about 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday before getting out, walking up stairs and through a yard. About five minutes later, another doorbell camera captured the same car speeding past the house. Seconds later, multiple gunshots are heard.

What police are saying:

In an email on Thursday, Minneapolis police said they found evidence of gunfire but had not yet arrested anyone. They said no one was shot.

Homeowner, children were nearby during ‘unfortunate’ incident

Homeowner reacts:

The homeowner, who asked us not to use his name, said he was home with his children when he heard the gunshots. He said he rushed them upstairs to shield them from bullets. When he checked his doorbell camera app, he saw a person with a gun behind his house.

"It’s unfortunate that he found something to shoot at," he said. "I thought he was coming for my neighbor or coming for me, you know? You never know."

The homeowner said he saw a pedestrian on the sidewalk around the time of the gunfire and suspects the shooter may have been targeting that person.