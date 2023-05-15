Expand / Collapse search
Minneapolis Police arrest one for fatally administering narcotics

By Fox 9 Staff
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 9
article

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Minneapolis Police say one man is in custody, charged with administering a dose of narcotics that killed another man. 

Police say they responded to a call of a person not breathing around 11 a.m. on May 12. When they arrived at the residence on the 200 block of 15th Street West, they found a man deceased. 

The preliminary investigation indicates the 40-year-old suspect killed the man when he was administered narcotics. 

The suspect has been arrested. 