Minneapolis Police arrest one for fatally administering narcotics

Minneapolis Police say one man is in custody, charged with administering a dose of narcotics that killed another man.

Police say they responded to a call of a person not breathing around 11 a.m. on May 12. When they arrived at the residence on the 200 block of 15th Street West, they found a man deceased.

The preliminary investigation indicates the 40-year-old suspect killed the man when he was administered narcotics.

The suspect has been arrested.