Minneapolis Park Board hoping to up number of attendees at outdoor wedding ceremonies during COVID-19

Officials in Minneapolis are preparing to increase the number of people who can attend outdoor weddings at city parks amid concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board is now offering a low-impact wedding permit that would allow up to 30 people to attend an outdoor ceremony should the state change its guidelines on social gatherings, which currently limits the number of attendees to 10 with social distancing.

The low-impact wedding permit is for a one-hour time slot and requires ceremonies to be standing only—no chairs or rental items are allowed.

The permit is $100 plus tax and couples may select from more than 200 locations.

The park board says the low-impact permit will continue to be an option for couples after the coronavirus pandemic is over.