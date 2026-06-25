Minneapolis NAACP demands housing chief's resignation over 'shameful' Heritage Park conditions

The Brief The Minneapolis NAACP is demanding the resignation or firing of Minneapolis Public Housing Authority Executive Director Abdi Wasame over concerns about Heritage Park apartments. Tenants and local officials have raised issues about mold, dirty conditions, leaks and rodents inside the complex. The public housing authority said it has fulfilled its responsibilities and criticized the NAACP for acting without "basic facts."



Concerns are mounting over the living conditions at Heritage Park apartments in north Minneapolis, with calls for leadership changes and both sides pointing fingers.

Calls for change at Heritage Park apartments

What we know:

The Minneapolis NAACP held a news conference on Thursday, demanding the immediate resignation or termination of Minneapolis Public Housing Authority Executive Director Abdi Wasame.

The concerns began after City Council Member Pearll Warren posted a video last week showing moldy walls and dirty floors inside the complex.

Eddie Robinson, 75, described his experience living at Heritage Park over the past 12 years.

"The first unit – the rats took it over," he said. "The hot water tank leaks. It’s just constantly leaking. There’s not really a whole lot of water pressure in my unit."

Heritage Park opened 20 years ago, but after the original owner ran into financial trouble, a court-appointed receiver took over. The city owns the land but does not own or maintain the complex.

NAACP leaders are questioning the leadership of the public housing authority.

"If I hired you to do something, and you’re doing nothing, then how are you keeping your job?" asked Cynthia Wilson, president of the Minneapolis NAACP.

"Quite frankly, it’s heartbreaking that the City of Minneapolis let something like this transpire for so long," said Michael Smith, Minneapolis NAACP housing chair.

The other side:

The Minneapolis Public Housing Authority responded in a statement, saying in part: "It’s unfortunate that the local chapter of such a storied organization has rushed to judgment without first collecting basic facts... MPHA’s primary responsibility was to send McCormick Baron Salazar HUD-calculated operating funding for 200 units designated public housing...."

The authority said it has collected more than $8 million from various sources over the last four years to fund the property’s upkeep. FOX 9 reached out to the current management company to learn how that money is being spent but has not received a response.