Minneapolis market hosts Kwanzaa celebration

article

Saturday was the third night of Kwanzaa, the post-Christmas holiday that recognizes African culture.

At the Midtown Global Market in Minneapolis, dozens took part in a ceremony to celebrate the holiday, which focuses on different principles. On the third night, people who celebrate recognized "Ujima" -- or collective work and responsibility.

In Minneapolis, the market hosted a Libation Ceremony, a tradition where a libation is poured in remembrance of ancestors.

Along with the ceremony, the market also held poetry readings, storytelling, and drumming, along with kids crafts, dishes to share, and singing.

Kwanzaa runs over the course of seven nights, wrapping up on New Year's.