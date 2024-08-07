Minneapolis Labor Standards Board march held by city leaders, workers

Hoping to establish a Minneapolis Labor Standards Board (MLSB) that would study new requirements for businesses in industries such as restaurants and hospitality, a march is planned on Wednesday to increase awareness of its proposed creation.

What we know

Beginning at 3 p.m., Minneapolis City Council Member Aurin Chowdhury will lead the march that is said to "highlight multiple groups of workers who have seen their work standards go backwards while the cost of living has continued to rise."

For more than two years, several Minneapolis leaders have backed the idea of creating the MLSB, which would study specific industries and worker protections.

The board would form subcommittees for specific industries, comprised of people that could include business owners, union members and elected officials. They could then propose new ideas for regulations within the industry studied.

The MLSB could not enact any proposed regulations themselves – those would need to go through the process of full city council approval.

But advocates for the board believe it would be a start, and result in ideas that could further propel workers’ rights in areas such as minimum wages, paid leave and scheduling.

At the march on Wednesday, workers from multiple industries plan to speak about why workers would benefit from the creation of the MLSB.

Proposal pushback

Not everyone is excited about the creation of a new board that could ultimately lead to more regulations.

In June, 40 restaurant owners, who operate 120 restaurants in Minneapolis, sent a letter to the Minneapolis City Council opposing the creation of the MLSB.

"The Labor Standards Board you have proposed does not acknowledge the challenges faced by BIPOC-owned businesses," the letter said in part. "This action seems to aim to protect the BIPOC community, but this has been done without us and therefore is not for us. We are trying so hard to make it in Minneapolis and more changes and more regulations will not make it easier. When people who do not understand our business or the unique experiences and models we create add more regulations, it makes it difficult to survive."

Several owners have decried additional regulations on an industry previously ravaged by COVID-19 restrictions, while noting margins in their business are already slim.

They’ve also criticized the idea that people who comprise the MLSB subcommittees might have no background in the industry.

A list of owners, and their establishments, that signed off on the letter includes: