Minneapolis investigating complaints that 2 employees attended D.C. rally

The City of Minneapolis is investigating after receiving complaints that two of its employees may have attended the rally in Washington D.C. that turned violent last week, according to a city spokesperson.

"The City takes complaints against its employees very seriously, especially those that might involve crimes," read a statement in part. "The City is cooperating with federal authorities and urges the public to report any information it has to local and federal authorities."

The city is not allowed to disclose the names of the workers under investigation.

On Wedneday, a rally protesting the results of a fair election developed into a siege on the Capitol, where Congress was in the process of certifying the electoral votes. Five people died in connection to the incident, including a Capitol Police officer.