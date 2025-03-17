Minneapolis hosts St. Patrick's Day parade for first time in years

The Brief Minneapolis’ St. Patrick’s Day parade returned downtown in 2025. The parade was back for its 57th year. In recent years, the event was held in Columbia Heights.



On Monday, Nicollet Mall hosted Minneapolis’ St. Patrick’s Day parade for the first time in years.

Hundreds of people were on hand to celebrate, and some told FOX 9 they arrived hours in advance.

In its 57th year, Minneapolis' annual St. Patrick's Day parade returned downtown after several years in Columbia Heights.

"It’s just a great time to come out, get with your friends and celebrate St. Patrick's Day," Jack Frost said. "It’s exciting. The city has come together as a group and as a community."

"It’s not as big as I’ve seen in years past, but I’m thinking that might be because it’s just the first year that it’s back in Minneapolis," Jack Joubert said.

Metro Transit offers free rides on St. Patrick’s Day

What you can do:

Metro Transit wants to make sure Minnesotans make it home safely this holiday weekend.

The organization sent FOX 9 the following information:

"For those celebrating St. Patrick’s Day in the Twin Cities, Molson Coors is once again partnering with Metro Transit to activate the Miller Lite Free Rides program. Minneapolitans will have access to fare-free public transportation from 6 p.m. on Monday, March 17 until the end of regular service on all routes, as well as on all METRO bus and light rail, with extended service in the downtown area. To help increase access to free rides on St. Patrick’s Day, Metro Transit has also partnered with the Minnesota Valley Transit Authority (MVTA), to provide transportation in the southern portion of the Twin Cities."