Minneapolis homeless shelter thanks Metallica for donation

A local homeless shelter is thanking Metallica for a huge donation after the band performed in Minneapolis.

What happened?

Metallica played two packed shows in Minneapolis last weekend at U.S. Bank Stadium.

In an Instagram post on Monday, People Serving People shared a thank you to the band. The shelter says the band made a $40,000 donation to the shelter through their foundation.

Metallica also partnered with Second Harvest Heartland for a volunteering event for fans.

What are they saying?

People Serving People's post reads:

"Thank you, Metallica, for fueling our work, firing up our community, and helping the families at our shelter achieve their desires," the post reads. "Gifts like this make programs like financial literacy, emergency assistance, and high-quality childcare possible at People Serving People."