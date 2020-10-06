Minneapolis fire stations on lockdown for 3 hours Monday night

All Minneapolis fire stations were on lockdown for nearly three hours Monday night after the fire department said it received information about the possibility of civil unrest.

The lockdown last from 6:40 p.m. to 10 p.m., during which time crews were required to stay in the fire stations unless they were responding to an emergency, the Minneapolis Fire Department said in a statement.

The fire department said the temporary lockdown was a “precautionary measure based on intelligence the department received regarding the possibility of civil unrest.”

No further details were provided.