Minneapolis FBI office offers election security tip line

article

The FBI field office in Minneapolis is asking residents to be vigilant against threats to the safety and security of the upcoming election.

The FBI has begun a social media campaign to raise public awareness about threats to the election and to give Minnesotans information about how they can help the FBI ensure its security.

The threats include campaign finance crimes; voter/ballot fraud; civil rights violations, cyber threats targeting the election process; and the potential for foreign influence on the democratic process, elected officials and institutions.

The FBI is committed to ensuring safe and secure elections, and to preventing the activities of any foreign actors who may attempt to influence our elections for their own political or national interests,” said Michael F. Paul, acting special agent in charge of the FBI’s Minneapolis Field Office. “The FBI will swiftly investigate election crimes, but we need the public's help. We encourage all citizens to call their local FBI field office if they have information concerning an election crime. The FBI cannot succeed without your help."

If you have information about allegations of election crime or voter fraud, the FBI asks that you please call the Minneapolis Field Office at 763-569-8000.