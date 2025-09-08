Minneapolis overnight shooting leaves man dead in Ventura Village neighborhood

The Brief Minneapolis police are investigating a fatal shooting on the 1900 block of Elliot Avenue. A man in his 40s was found outside in the front yard of a home with life-threatening gunshot wounds. No arrests have been made.



An overnight shooting in the Minneapolis neighborhood of Ventura Village has left a man dead, according to police.

Minneapolis fatal shooting

What we know:

Officers responded to a ShotSpotter activation on the 1900 block of Elliot Avenue just before 1 a.m. on Monday. At the scene, police found an injured man alone in the front yard of a home.

Despite life-saving measures, the man, described as being in his 40s, was pronounced dead at the scene. The Hennepin County Medial Examiner's Office will identify the victim along with the cause and manner of death.

What we don't know:

Police are working to determine what led to the shooting, but noted the gunfire was heard by Metro Transit officers near Chicago Avenue and East Franklin Avenue.

No arrests have been made as of Monday morning.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Minneapolis police by emailing policetips@minneapolismn.gov or calling 612-673-5845. Anonymous tips can be made to CrimeStoppers.