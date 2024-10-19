Minneapolis fatal shooting: Man dead after fight leads to gunfire

The Brief Minneapolis police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead early Saturday morning. Investigators believe the shooting happened when a "fight spilled out into the street and escalated to gunfire." Police say they arrested one man for disorderly conduct when he continued to fight after officers arrived.



A shooting in Minneapolis left one man dead after a fight at a party led to gunfire.

What we know

The Minneapolis Police Department (MPD) said its officers responded to an area in the 1700 block of 26th Avenue North for a ShotSpotter activation just before 6 a.m. on Saturday. Police were told that someone had been shot while en route to the incident.

Arriving officers then found a man suffering from life-threatening injuries, who later died at the scene.

Investigators said they believe a fight broke out at a nearby party, which then spilled into the street and "escalated to gunfire."

When officers arrived, a man was still fighting and refused multiple times to leave the area, according to MPD.

That man was reportedly arrested for disorderly conduct.

What we don't know

Police say they are still working to determine if the man arrested for disorderly conduct was involved in the shooting.

The victim's name and official cause of death is expected to be released by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner at a later date.

Police chief statement

Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara released a statement saying, "Today, tragically, another family has been ripped apart by gun violence. Our investigators are committed to solving this crime and giving a voice to those who can no longer speak for themselves."