Minneapolis Convention Center to open for mail ballot drop offs

Starting Tuesday, the Minneapolis Convention Center will be open for mail ballot drop offs.

The city of Minneapolis announced Monday that residents can drop off their completed ballots by car, bike or on foot starting at 8 a.m. Tuesday.

The drop off, at 1301 Second Ave. S., is open Tuesday through Friday this week from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. All mail ballots must be turned in by 3 p.m. on Election Day.

The drop-off tent will be at the corner of Second Avenue and 12th Street. Drivers can either drive through the drop-off area on Second Avenue or park along 12th Street and walk over to the tent. Bicyclist and pedestrians can head directly to the tent on 12th Street.

Here is the full list of hours the drop-off site is open until Election Day.

Oct. 13-16: 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Oct. 19-30: Weekdays from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sundays from Noon to 5 p.m.

Nov. 2: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Nov. 3: 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Ballots can also be dropped off at Minneapolis Elections and Voter Services at 980 East Hennepin Avenue and at the Hennepin County Government Center at 300 S. 6th St. in the skyway level of the building. Those are not drive-through sites, however.