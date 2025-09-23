Minneapolis to nominate 3 Black community sites for National Register of Historic Places

The Brief From the Washburn Park Water Tower to The Armory downtown, Minneapolis is well represented on the National Register Of Historic Places. Three locations tied to Black history could soon be added to that list. The city says its plans to nominate the Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder, the Phyllis Wheatley Community Center and the home of Harry Davis Sr. for the honor.



Three locations tied to Black history could soon be added to that list. The nominations are part of an effort to document Black history in Minneapolis.

Paging through his father's autobiography, Harry Davis Jr. can read about the obstacles his dad overcame in his life. Now there's another way Harry Davis Sr.’s achievements could be remembered by history.

"It's very enlightening for us because when I drive by there, it reminds me of my childhood," said Davis Jr.

The City of Minneapolis says it is planning to nominate the senior Davis' former home in south Minneapolis to the National Register of Historic Places because it is where he lived when he became the first African-American to run for mayor of the city.

City officials say they also plan to nominate the state's longest running Black newspaper, the Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder and the Phyllis Wheatley Community Center in north Minneapolis, which has been a beloved staple in the Black community for more than a century, for the same honor.

"These are places that have been really important to the community over the past many decades and these stories deserve to be told," said Erin Que, Senior City Planner for City of Minneapolis.

City officials say the nominations are part of an effort to document Black history in Minneapolis that started back in 2019.

They say being on the register can pave the way for grants and tax credits to preserve the historic properties for future generations.

"It's a great honor for properties to be listed in the National Register and to demonstrate that these places tell an important part of our story. And we're really excited to see greater representation of stories on the National Register through this effort," said Que.

For Davis, seeing his childhood home on the national register would make sure his father's legacy endures.

"I feel humbled that they would put him in the category of saving his home to pay honor to him for what he did for this city," said Davis Jr.

The nomination process takes about a year, so the city is hoping to hear whether these places will be put on the National Register of Historic Places late next year or in early 2027.