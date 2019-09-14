Minneapolis and tribal leaders break ground on housing project at site of former Navigation Center

article

Tribal leaders and the city's mayor were celebrating new beginnings Saturday with the groundbreaking of low-income housing in south Minneapolis.

The building will stand where the Navigation Center once stood, housing homeless people earlier this year.

At its height, the Navigation Center housed nearly 200 people. The new affordable housing building will have 110 units with housing targeted for those in Red Lake Nation.

Mayor Jacob Frey joined Red Lake Nation tribal leaders for the ceremonial groundbreaking.

The $42 million project is funded in part by the mayor's affordable housing budget. The site will also feature a center for substance abuse and mental health.

Mayor Frey said the city has an obligation to help people find a way off the streets and to rebuild their lives.

Advertisement

"One of the biggest causes of homelessness is a lack of deeply-affordable housing," explained the mayor. "When people don't have that next rung on the ladder to pull themselves out, in the form of deeply-affordable housing, then we collectively are keeping them as homeless."

Construction is expected to start later this month. Tribal leaders say it will take about 14 to 16 months to complete the project.

