Minneapolis addresses inequity, safety concerns with free swim lessons

Organizations are teaming up all over the Twin Cities metro to let families know swim lessons are important and available.

Since free swim lessons at North Commons Park in Minneapolis were announced a week ago, the available spots quickly went from 25% to 100% capacity.

Aquatics manager for Minneapolis Parks and Recreation Sarah Chillo says her lifeguards have noticed after a year of the pools being closed due to the pandemic, more young swimmers this season are in need of more attention.

"As we inch our way out of the pandemic, we are seeing it," said Chillo. "Families are coming to our facilities and we’re having instances where we are doing rescues routinely and often.

Anthony Taylor with the YMCA believes learning how to respect the water is one of the first steps toward enjoying it. He says this starts with understanding that drowning is silent and happens in seconds.

"Go have a great time, but for the adults in the room - we can’t relax. We have to be absolutely diligent in how our kids are engaged in water," said Taylor.

In addition to constant supervision, Taylor advises anyone not considered a proficient swimmer should wear a certified lifejacket.

"Do not trust arm floats or any of those little things you put on. Those are not flotation devices - they lull us into a sense of safety," said Taylor.

Across the metro, even if opportunities for free swimming lessons have dried up, there are scholarships and lessons available this summer and year round. Some lessons go for as little as $5.

"Cost will never be the reason you can’t do it," said Taylor. "So please reach out to us. And get your family swimming."

Donations to help swim programs help too. Also, Minneapolis Parks are doing a bathing suit drive. They are especially looking for boys suits for ages 6-16.

