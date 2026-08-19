Mike Lindell says he'll privately fund statewide hand recount of GOP primary

The Brief Mike Lindell says he will fund a statewide hand recount and audit of the August 11, 2026, Republican primary for Minnesota governor. The recount will review every paper ballot and is the largest privately funded effort of its kind in U.S. history. Lindell cites voting irregularities and is calling for public support across party lines. The Minnesota Secretary of State estimates the recount would cost $825,021.93.



Mike Lindell says he will pay for a full hand recount and audit of every ballot in Minnesota’s recent Republican primary for governor, promising transparency and no cost to taxpayers.

Mike Lindell announces recount for GOP primary

What we know:

Lindell announced that he will privately fund a statewide recount and audit of every paper ballot cast in the August 11, 2026 Republican primary election for Minnesota governor. He said this is the largest privately funded paper-ballot recount and audit in U.S. history.

Lindell finished second in the GOP primary with 134,282 votes, or 32.5%. House Speaker Lisa Demuth won the primary with 179,683 votes, for 43.4%. Lindell went into primary night projected by polling as the favorite. Demuth will take on U.S. Senator Amy Klobuchar in the November general election.

Lindell cited several irregularities identified in election-night electronic reporting data, including vote totals moving backwards, unusual synchronized vote totals across all seven Republican candidates, counties reporting more votes than cast and other irregularities that are still under review. Lindell said the recount will be conducted with maximum lawful transparency, including designated observers stationed throughout the hand-counting process.

FOX 9 has not verified any of Lindell's claims.

What they're saying:

Lindell said, "One of the few good election laws Minnesota does have, is that as a candidate, I have the right to completely audit and hand count every ballot in the state, and I am going to exercise that right to full extent of the law."

Lindell’s recount effort comes after President Donald J. Trump declassified evidence from the Central Intelligence Agency and National Intelligence Council about voting machine companies, including Smartmatic, on July 16, 2026. Lindell and his legal team sent a letter to a judge in Minneapolis to re-rule in the Smartmatic case.

Lindell said, "Even if this recount and audit does not overturn my election for governor of Minnesota, I believe this is the gateway to getting rid of these electronic voting machines. One hundred and thirty-two countries have banned these machines already. The United States should be setting the standard for elections, instead we are the worst in the world."

What will this cost?

By the numbers:

A letter from the Minnesota Secretary of State shared an estimate of the recount that put the expected cost at $825,021.93.

Election law states that the candidate requesting the recount must cover the cost if the difference in votes is greater than one-quarter of 1%.

Lindell has until Aug. 24 to provide those funds if the recount is to take place.

The full letter from the Office of the Minnesota Secretary of State can be viewed below:

Bipartisan concerns about voting security

The backstory:

Lindell pointed out that concerns about electronic election systems have long crossed party lines. U.S. Senator Amy Klobuchar, the DFL nominee for governor, has publicly raised questions about the security of American election equipment.

Klobuchar said in a 2020 documentary, "We’re very concerned because there are only three companies. You could easily hack into them [voting machines]. It makes it seem like all these states are doing different things, but in fact, three [voting machine] companies are controlling them [the elections]."

Lindell responded, "On that, Amy Klobuchar and I agree."

Lindell is calling for citizens from all political backgrounds to support the recount. He directed those interested in more information or supporting the effort to visit LindellPlan.com.

What we don't know:

It is not yet clear when the recount will begin or how long the process will take. The outcome of the audit and any potential impact on the primary results have not been determined.

GOP candidate for MN governor responds

The other side:

The campaign for Lisa Demuth, who won the GOP's nomination for Minnesota governor last week, shared the following statement on Lindell's plan to fund a recount:

"The result of last Tuesday's primary speaks for itself. Lisa Demuth is laser-focused on connecting with voters across Minnesota over the next 11 weeks to share her vision and plans for: ending fraud, lowering taxes, undoing Democrat hikes on car tab fees, improving the quality of education, making our streets safer and making our business economy competitive again. Heading into the Nov. 3 election, Minnesotans are tired of the Walz-Klobuchar status quo. It's time for a fresh start."