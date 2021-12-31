Expand / Collapse search
Metro Transit offering free rides for New Year's Eve, extreme cold

By Nick Longworth
FOX 9

(FOX 9) - Those looking to ring in the new year by celebrating this weekend won’t need to worry about scheduling transportation thanks to Metro Transit.

From 6 p.m. Friday to 3 a.m. Saturday, Metro Transit buses will run free of charge, while light rail lines will be free from 6-11:30 p.m. Friday. Fare is covered through the Miller Lite Free Rides Program in an effort to get people home safely.

"If you’re celebrating that night – or want to avoid driving alongside those who are – riding the bus or train is a worry-free and safe alternative," said Metro Transit in an announcement. 

RELATED: Stage set for frigid start to New Year in Minnesota

Also starting Friday evening, the Rochester Public Transit (RPT) will give free rides to those looking to escape the cold – a person will just need to tell the bus driver that they are trying to keep warm, and the ride will be free of charge.
 