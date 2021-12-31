Metro Transit offering free rides for New Year's Eve, extreme cold

Those looking to ring in the new year by celebrating this weekend won’t need to worry about scheduling transportation thanks to Metro Transit.

From 6 p.m. Friday to 3 a.m. Saturday, Metro Transit buses will run free of charge, while light rail lines will be free from 6-11:30 p.m. Friday. Fare is covered through the Miller Lite Free Rides Program in an effort to get people home safely.

"If you’re celebrating that night – or want to avoid driving alongside those who are – riding the bus or train is a worry-free and safe alternative," said Metro Transit in an announcement.

RELATED: Stage set for frigid start to New Year in Minnesota

Also starting Friday evening, the Rochester Public Transit (RPT) will give free rides to those looking to escape the cold – a person will just need to tell the bus driver that they are trying to keep warm, and the ride will be free of charge.

