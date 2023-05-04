Memphis police arrest man who allegedly shot into FOX affiliate, barricaded himself in restaurant

article

Memphis police arrested a man who allegedly shot his weapon into a FOX affiliate TV station Tuesday afternoon.

The man fired an AR-style rifle into the FOX 13 Memphis station, which landed outside the front door of the building's lobby, according to the outlet.

After shooting into the station, the man allegedly went into a nearby restaurant, Ubee's, and barricaded himself while recording a Facebook Live video.

After the shot was fired, employees at FOX 13 were evacuated into a parking lot in the back of the building for nearly 30 minutes as police worked to secure the area.

No individuals or FOX 13 employees were injured in the shooting.

The alleged gunman initially walked up to an employee at FOX 13 outside the building and wanted to talk, before showing the worker a gun in his possession.

The employee quickly ended the conversation and the suspect then went to the front of the station's building, where he allegedly fired a single shot.

Memphis police said in a tweet that the suspect was taken into custody.

The suspect's parents reportedly called the FOX 13 station and said that their son was going through a mental health episode.

The University of Memphis , which is across the street from the FOX 13 news station, said in a message to students and staff at the time that they should avoid the area of the incident.

"As of 12:30 PM on 05/02/23, the armed party is barricaded at 521 South Highland. There is a heavy police presence and Highland is shut down. All faculty, staff and students may resume normal campus activity, but are advised to remain clear of the ongoing police activity and avoid Highland. University officers are on patrol and in communication with the Memphis Police Department regarding the situation," the university said.

