Memorial Day weekend forecast: Showers give way to upper 80s by Monday

The Brief Showers and cool temperatures kick off Memorial Day weekend Friday evening across Minnesota. Weather will clear up and warm significantly by Sunday and Memorial Day, with highs reaching the upper 80s in the metro. Most rain wraps up early Saturday, with only a small chance for isolated showers Sunday in southwestern Minnesota.



Memorial Day weekend in Minnesota starts off wet and chilly, but quickly turns sunny and summer-like just in time for holiday plans.

Memorial Day weather

What we know:

An area of low pressure is bringing widespread rain to western Minnesota and scattered showers along and east of I-35 on Friday evening.

The chance for rain will continue through the evening and into the overnight hours, with a few rumbles of thunder possible late. None of the showers are expected to be severe.

Rainfall totals from Friday through Saturday morning are expected to range from about 1/2 to 1 inch in western Minnesota and about 1/10 to 1/4 of an inch across the Twin Cities metro and western Wisconsin.

The moisture will wrap up in northeastern Minnesota early Saturday. After the rain moves out, skies will begin to clear and temperatures will rise.

By Saturday, conditions improve with clearing skies and highs returning to May-like normals.

The metro is expected to reach the low 70s, the Brainerd Lakes Area will see highs in the 60s, the North Shore will be in the 50s to 60s, and western Wisconsin will see highs in the 60s to 70s.

Sunday and Memorial Day forecast

Dig deeper:

Sunday brings gorgeous weather with mostly clear skies and rising temperatures.

The metro may reach 80 degrees, with 70s possible in cabin country, 60s along the North Shore, and 70s to 80s in western Wisconsin.

There is a small chance for an isolated shower and thunder in southwestern Minnesota on Sunday afternoon and evening, but most areas will stay dry.

Memorial Day itself will be mostly sunny and even hotter. Highs will run 10 to 15 degrees above normal, with the metro possibly reaching the upper 80s.

The Brainerd Lakes Area and western Wisconsin could also see 80s, while the North Shore may stay in the 70s.

The warm, sunny weather will be ideal for outdoor activities and gatherings across Minnesota and western Wisconsin.