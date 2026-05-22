DHS suspends license for East Bethel youth healing center

The Brief The Minnesota Department of Human Services has suspended the license for an East Bethel youth healing center. Nexus Family Healing is temporarily closed, and its suspension will start May 29 to give clients time to find other treatment options. The license suspension means about 100 employees are temporarily out of work.



The Minnesota Department of Human Services is suspending the license for an East Bethel youth healing center, effective immediately.

Nexus Family Healing temporarily closed

What we know:

According to a WARN notice from the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED), about 100 employees are temporarily out of work at the East Bethel office, located at 900 189th Ave. NE.

The WARN notice indicates the shutdown will be in two phases, from May 29-June 11, and June 12-25.

DHS investigates Nexus Family Healing

Why you should care:

DHS investigators did a review of Nexus Family Healing on May 13, and their investigation determined clients are at an imminent risk of harm.

According to its website, Nexus Family Healing provides emotional, behavioral and mental health programming for youth ages 10 to 21.

During a May 13 review, DHS agents discovered the following:

Resident’s basic rights were not protected

Allegations of suspected maltreatment were not reported as required by mandated reporters

The plan of care was not updated in response to changing conditions

Medications were not administered safely and accurately

There was not enough appropriately trained staff to ensure the resident’s treatment needs could be met

Treatment services did not include adequate supervision to support resident safety

The response to behavior that presented imminent risk of harm was ineffective

The facility was not kept in good repair

Implementation of policies and procedures related to safety and supervision was not monitored.

What’s next for Nexus Family Healing?

What's next:

Nexus Family Healing has the right to appeal the temporary suspension. They must make the request in writing, and request a contested case hearing within five calendar days of getting the notice.