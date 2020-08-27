Memorial Blood Centers calls for donors while facing low supply amid COVID-19

article

Memorial Blood Centers is calling for blood donations, as it faces a "critical challenge" keeping up its blood supply to meet the needs of area hospitals, according to a spokesman.

Blood supply is so low, a spokesman says MBC was not able answer the call to help hospitals in southern states impacted by Hurricane Laura.

MBC lost more than 50 percent of its blood donations when blood drives were canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a release.

MBC is in need of donors for all blood types and specialty donations of platelets. MBC is also accepting donations of convalescent plasma from patients who have recovered from COVID-19.

Donors are encouraged to make an appointment at a donor center. For more information, click here.